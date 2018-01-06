Delta LG polls: FRSC advises motorists on designated routes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (CORPs) on Saturday urged motorists to ply designated routes following restriction on vehicular movement during Saturday’s council polls in Delta.

The information was provided in a statement by the spokesperson of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja.

According to Kazeem, elections is being held in 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State.

“There will be restrictions on vehicular movement from 6:00hrs to 15:00hrs.

“The roads will be closed at the boundaries between Edo and Delta States as well as between Delta and Anambra States respectively from 6:00hrs till 15:00hrs.

“Motorists from Edo axis are advised to go through Warri- East West roads to Port Harcourt to Anambra.

“Similarly, motorists from Anambra are advised to go through Enugu to Ajaokuta to Okene to Akure to Ibadan,” he said.

