Delta LG polls:Results 21 Local Govts ready

…to hold byelection in Ughelli North, Ethiope East

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-RESULTS of 21 out of the 25 local government areas in Delta State are ready for announcement.



A source close to the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC who spoke to the Vanguard, said the Commission would hold by-election in Ughelli North and Ethiope East Local Government areas.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said the byelection would be held within 21 days. The Chairman, Chief Mike Ogbodu who address newsmen few minutes ago, said that announcement of results for yesterday election earlier schedule for 12 noon today, has been shifted to 3 pm.