Delta LG Poll: We are set to sweep the 3 warri Local Councils — PDP chieftain

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Peoples Democratic Party PDP candidates in the three Warri Local Government Areas have expressed confidence of the party’s victory in the forthcoming election, noting that the level of turnout by the people of the councils during the flag off and campaign was indicative of the party’s supremacy in the Warri area.

The party’s chairmanship candidate in Warri South West, Mr. Taiye Tuoyo, in a chat said Warri South West has the highest number of PDP members in the state. He commended the people of the council for welcoming the party’s campaign train at the various wards in the council stating that the peoples disposition to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Smart Agenda programme will aid development in the council.

On his part, the party’s chairmanship candidate in Warri North, Mr. Aduge Okorodudu, said the council has been known as the home of PDP in the state since the return of democracy in 1999.

“We have been meeting with the people of the council after our flag off campaign in Koko, the warm reception of the people is an indication of victory in the forthcoming election”.

In his reaction, the party chairman in Warri South, Mr. Johnson Agbeyegbe, said the party is on ground in the council, noting that the turnout of the people in the ongoing ward to ward campaign is a reflection of the party’s strength in the council.