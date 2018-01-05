Delta LG Poll: Shun violence, Isoko Youth president, Ovie urges political parties, youths

By Iteveh Ekpokpobe

As the much anticipated LG polls kicks off this morning, the President, Isoko National Youth assembly, INYA has appealed to political parties and youths to shun violence and its tendencies and allow peace a chance.

Ovie in a statement issued yesterday said as youths, it was very appropriate to be deeply involved in choosing how and who should govern us, however, it becomes grossly inappropriate if they fail to make allowances for other people’s right of choice as the beauty of democracy is embedded in numbers.

“We are impressed with the heightened optimism in which our youths have interested themselves in the electioneering process because the time has come for us to steady our place in the arena of governance.”

“Knowing this, we must make up our minds to insist on free and fair electioneering process devoid of violence. Let us resist the call to be used as pawns for their selfish gains by individuals or groups who have the least concern for us as a people and whose god is their belly. They do not mean well for us and if we are pushed, we must insist on their children or wards taking the lead.”

According to him, the ambition of no man is worth the blood of another hence youths must resign themselves from thuggery, ballot snatching and other vices that are inimical to credible polls in order promote an atmosphere that promotes democratic tenets where everyone is free to choose their leaders.

He said, “Remember, our votes must count as a measure of our belief in the candidature of whomever we elect to give them to rather than financial inducement. Also, we must understand that for every of our vote we sell now, we will pay with our future and collective wealth as politicians and political party will by all means recoup their expenditure with resources meant for our development which eventually will be too costly for us to pay.”

Ovie called on the political class to desist from inducing the youths for electioneering criminality and violence adding that the group shall not fail to report any form of it to relevant authorities for arrest and possible prosecution.

“It is our hope that the election will turn out well and DSIEC live up to their billing on the day of the election. We are also counting on relevant security agencies to be vigilant and ensure a peaceful atmosphere throughout the polls.” he added.