Delta LG Poll: Sentiments for Okowa will help PDP in Ika LGAs

By Providence Emmanuel

An Agbor based Peoples Democratic Party, chieftain, Mr. Williams Eghebi has affirmed victory for the party in the forthcoming local government elections in the two Ika local government areas on the basis of sentiments for the incumbent governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Eghebi, a social commentator deposed that the Ika nation would not want any derailment of the plans to give Okowa a second term by distancing itself from the governor’s party.

While noting challenges against the Okowa regime, Eghebi asserted that a second term for the governor would be an opportunity to address the challenges.

Noting that victory for the PDP would be an opportunity to say that a prophet has honour in his home, Eghebi said: “The governor being from Ika nation, there is going to be a level of sentiment, because very few people in the Ika nation would want to deny the governor a second term. For us victory for the PDP would be an opportunity to give the governor a momentum that would be required to help him get the necessary boost in other local government areas.

“The council election is an opportunity to say that the Ika nation is united behind a second term for Okowa because we cannot deceive ourselves that after Okowa, it would be an uphill task for an Ika man to be governor in the next 20 years, so that sentiment is going to work for the PDP.” “Yes, if there are issues, we believe that those issues would be addressed in the second term,” Eghebi said.