Delta LG Poll: Patani APC defectors are a shame to democracy— Ekiyor

By Perez Brisibe

A chieftain of the APC in Patani local government area of Delta State, Lewis Ekiyor has described the defection of the party’s Vice Chairmanship candidate for the January 6 council elections in the state to the PDP as a “shame to democracy.”

The APC vice-chairmanship candidate, Abel Tarakrowie in company of other chieftains of the APC, weekend at the PDP rally across the 19 wards of Patani council area, dumped the APC for the PDP describing the party (PDP) as the party with the interest of the people at heart.

Ekiyor while reacting to the defection, charged the Patani electorates to see the defection of the former APC members as an avenue to xray the “selfish interest” behind their political all ambition. He said: “I hope the people of Patani see the selfish interest behind this crop of politicians.

“I describe the incident as a shame as the persons in question have shown that they are not men of integrity who are basically looking for for avenues to enrich their pockets.”

Speaking on the strength of the APC in the area ahead of Saturday’s election, Ekiyor noted that the APC would emerge victorious during the council polls and in 2019.