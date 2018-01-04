Delta LG Poll: Ochei dares Okowa to allow free and fair poll

By Perez Brisibe

FORMER Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Victor Ochie has dared the PDP-led administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to test its popularity by allowing a free and fair conduct of the Saturday local government election.

Ochei, a former member of the PDP but now a chieftain of the APC has also warned the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC against “result writing”, saying, “if they know they want to write results, they shouldn’t waste tax payers money in organizing an election.”

He said: “Let the votes count and let us see where they stand in the state. It will give them a mirror on how they are viewed not the lies they tell themselves.”

The former lawmaker also adviced DSIEC and its chairman to remember that their integrity is at stake saying, “whatever they do today, Deltans will hold them in posterity. If they do it right posterity will judge them right.”

Speaking further, he said: “I dare the PDP to use Saturday’s election as a test and see how they are on the ground in Delta by allowing materials for the election get to the field, elections held, results counted and let’s see how many seats PDP would clinch come Saturday.”