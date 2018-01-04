Delta LG Poll: DSIEC releases non sensitive materials as 1,089 candidates slug it out

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon

DELTA State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, has released non sensitive materials to Local Governments and voters register to political leaders two days to the local government elections.

The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Arubi Orugboh who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen, said the commission was putting final arrangements in place to make the elections hitch-free and successful.

Saying the commission was putting men and materials in place towards ensuring the conduct of a credible election, Orugboh said the commission worked all through the yuletide break, enjoining Deltans to feel free to go out to exercise their franchise.

According to him, accreditation of media practitioners that would monitor and cover the elections would be done by Thursday, adding that the issue of logistics would have be addressed.

He said that 16 political parties are expected to take part in the elections, while leaders of political parties in the state have been presented with voters’ register, disclosing that 1, 089 candidates will be participating in the elections. He said 979 councillorship, 55 chairmanship and 55 vice chairmanship candidates are contesting the election.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Zanna has ordered the restriction of vehicular movements in the State from 6am to 3pm on the election day.

The police boss in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Andrew Aniamaka said that only those on official and emergency duties with valid means of identification, as well as the electorates with Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs, going to their polling units to cast their votes would be allowed passage during the restriction order.

While advising politicians and their supporters to adhere strictly to the electoral provisions and avoid any conduct that is capable of causing break down of law and order before, during and after the elections, Zanna in the statement regretted the inconvenience the restriction order will cause commuters passing Delta State to other states.

He however appealed to them to take alternative routes or make do with other contingency plans.