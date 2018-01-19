The government is parading Nigerians as a bunch of jokers – Falana

Lagos-based lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana has said that the Federal Government needs to take Nigerians seriously over the crisis of herdsmen and farmers clashes which has led to the killings of many in the country.

Falana speaking on Channels Television Breakfast Programme Sunrise Daily. said

“I think we are chasing the shadows, as a people and the government is simply parading Nigerians as a bunch of jokers. It is not rocket science to solve this problem.

“I am bothered when leaders come out to make statements that give the impression that we are either out to cover up serious criminality. The killing of any human being in any part of the world is a serious matter,”

“We don’t want a committee for heaven’s sake! A committee to do what? To go and find out how many people have been killed? Or to establish the fact that we have been in this problem for five years running and nobody is addressing the problem… the committee is just to deceive Nigerians.”

“In 2014, we lost about 1,300 people. Between 2013 and 2016, 1,800 people were killed in Benue state alone. And this government knew this problem before it came on board; it was part of its campaign,” he said.

“And this government, upon its inauguration, has repeatedly maintained, and quite correctly, that the only solution to the incessant violent clashes between herdsmen and farmers is to establish ranches in the country.”

“According to him (Ogbeh), the colonies will mean a group of ranches. Why are you using such word as if you are giving the impression in a tensed atmosphere that you want to colonise certain parts so the country. It is so nonsensical. Government has to take Nigerians seriously.”