CSOs, politicians denounce Buhari’s reasons for sluggishness

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor, Dapo Akinrefon, Charles Kumolu, Henry Umoru, Gbenga Oke & Levinus Nwabughiogu

Strong denunciation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s admission of slowness in taking decisions resounded, yesterday, as politicians and civil society organisations charged him to redouble his efforts since being a president was not a tea party.

President Buhari had during a dinner with chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, claimed that the dithering procrastination that had characterised his administration was largely because he did not want to be seen as making mistakes as he supposedly did when he was a military head of state between 1984 and 1985.

But friends and foes were not moved, yesterday, as they charged him that being President of Nigeria required swiftness, especially in troubled times. Some critics, however, put down the President’s slowness to incapacity.

Among those who responded, yesterday, were Afenifere; Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed; Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP; Senator Femi Okurounmu; leading lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, among others.

In his reaction, Okurounmu expressed disappointment that the President would be giving excuses at this time in office.

He said: “I must say that the fact he gave such excuse simply shows that the President is not prepared for the office and he is not qualified to be President. This is a President that took such a long time to pick his cabinet and he was not smart enough to even get good advisers. I must say he appears to have no clue as to how to run the Presidency.”

On his part, Ozekhome said Buhari’s assertion showed him not to be in tune with the realities of the moment.

He said: “Such a mindset shows he is not in tune with the realities of the moment. I’ve said this repeatedly. A president still moaning about so-called problems he met on the ground nearly three years later can’t be said to be in charge.”

The executive director of SERAP, Adetokunbo Mumuni on his part, said: “If you are a leader, it doesn’t have to take an eternity for you to respond to urgent national issues. I am not advocating for taking decisions without weighing the implications, but I am opposed to taking too much time before taking decisions on vital national issues.”

Reacting, Afenifere spokesman, Mr. Odumakin said the President had not been slow on issues of importance to him.

“That statement does not explain his full actions, it explains it in part, and it means that he is slow where he wants to be slow and he is fast where he wants to be fast. In terms of his lopsided appointments, he has not been slow. He has not been slow on areas that matter to him.

A former President, Aka Ikenga, an affiliate of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, said: “I think he was honest in stating what has been so obvious to any independently minded observer. Mr. President must be commended for being forthright about it.

“The pace of this government is slow. The buck stops on the table of the chief executive. The president decides the pace.

Comrade Ambakaderimo on his part said: “No, I don’t agree. The president could do much better in this regard. Nigerians are hungry and yearning for development on all fronts, therefore, the time it takes to process and dissect issues must be shortened to realise any meaningful objective.”

Senator Abaribe, leader of the Southeast Senate Caucus on his part said that the denunciations of cluelessness thrown at former President Goodluck Jonathan by the APC were now, in reality, bouncing back on the ruling party.

One defence for Buhari, however, came from a former commissioner of police in Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav.

“The case of Mr. Babachir Lawal was a clear example where the President acted so fast with the wrong information. The President earlier rushed to absolve him of the allegation after which he found out that he acted wrongly. I believe that his decision to be slow is to avoid making same mistakes again.

‘’He has so many advisers and needs to verify certain things before taking actions because some may even give him false information for selfish reasons. And at the end, the blame will be on the President. For a man, who is honest and not corrupt, I think it is right for him to say that his slow pace of decision-making is deliberate. After all, Nigeria is no longer the way it used to be.”