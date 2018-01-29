Breaking News
Crisis-ridden Italian FA fails to elect president

On 7:40 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

The Italian football federation (FIGC) sank further into crisis on Monday after failing to elect a new president on Monday, two-and-a-half months after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

After four rounds of voting at a general meeting held in Fiumicino near Rome, none of the three candidates — the president of the Amateur League (LND) Cosimo Sibilia, the president of the third-tier Lega Pro division Gabriele Gravina and the head of the professional players’ union (AIC) Damiano Tommasi — managed to obtain a majority


