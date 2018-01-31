Court strikes out suit challenging NUT’s power over secondary school teachers

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE National Industrial Court, NIC, sitting in Yenagoa, Beyalsa State, has struck out a suit by Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, Bayelsa State chapter, challenging the powers of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, to superintend the affairs of secondary school teachers in the state.

Trial judge, Justice Bashir Attahiru-Alkali, in his ruling, upheld the preliminary objection by NUT counsel, Mr Stanley Damabide, that “ASUSS lacks legal status to institute such action.”

He also pointed out that ASUSS was not a registered union and therefore, lacks the legal capacity to challenge NUT activities.

In the suit, ASUSS had asked the court to stop NUT from deducting union dues from salaries of secondary school teachers, because they had lost confidence in the ability of the union.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Damabide, counsel to NUT, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stressing that official registration was pivotal for any group to operate as union, which ASUSS doesn’t have.