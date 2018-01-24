Court adjourns hearing on suit to seize Patience Jonathan’s $8.7m till Feb 12

By Innocent Anaba

lagos—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday adjourned till February 12, 2018, to hear and determine the suit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, seeking an interim forfeiture of $8. 435,789.84 million and N9.185, 327,362 billion, linked to the former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, five companies and one Esther Oba.

The monies were said to be in custody of Skye Bank Plc, Diamond Bank Plc, Stabic-IBTC and First Bank Plc.

Trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, adjourned the hearing and determination of the ex-parte application filed against Patience Jonathan and others at the instance of the EFCC lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo.

Other respondents in the suit are Globus Integrated Service Limited, Finchley Top Homes Limited, AM-PM Global Network Limited, Pagmat Oil and Gas Limited, and Magel Resort Limited.

At the last hearing of the ex-parte application, Justice Olatoregun had ordered the EFCC to file an affidavit showing that none of the property is subject of litigation in any court.

However, at the resumed hearing of the matter, yesterday, EFCC’s lawyer, informed the court that his commission had filed an affidavit to show that all monies sought to be forfeited to the Federal Government were not subject of litigation in any court.

Oyedepo stated that in line with the court order, the EFCC at Abuja office, had filed a notice of continuation in relation to the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1342/17, before Justice Binta Nyako.

He added that the judge had on December 5, 2017, granted an interim order, which stopped the banks warehousing the money from placing post No Debit order on the account.

He however, stated that in view of the current position, the commission had filed a notice of discontinuance if that suit.

Not convince enough, the judge ordered the EFCC lawyer to come back to court with information on the current position of suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1342/17, before hearing on the suit new ex-parte application.

Following the court’s position, EFCC lawyer asked for short adjournment, to enable give the court an update in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1342/17.