Court adjourns FG Vs Lagos Finance Director’s suit

By Innocent Anaba & Onozure Dania

lagos—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has adjourned till January 31, either to order final forfeiture to the Federal Government of the sum of N28.5 million and some houses owned by a director of Finance in the Department of Works or to the Lagos State Government or to return them back to the Director of Finance.

Trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, adjourned the date, after listened to parties in the matter.

Justice Aikawa had on December 7, 2017, ordered that N28.5 million, found in the account of a Director of Account, Lagos State Ministry of Public Works Corporation, Anifowoshe Alade, be temporary forfeited to the Federal Government, for being proceeds of unlawful activities.

The court made the order while granting an ex-parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo against Alade.

The court had also ordered that six flats of three bedroom, another six flats of two bedroom and six flats of one bedroom, located at Adewale Osiyeku Street, Offin-Ile Igbogbo-Ikorodu, Lagos and four flats of three Bedroom duplex, located at 6, Tunde Gabby Close, Dopemu Area Pako Bus Stop Agege, and others.