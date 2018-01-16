Courage, commitment earned Adams Aare Ona Kakanfo title — Alaafin

By Dapo Akinrefon & Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has disclosed that the title of Aare Ona Kakanfo was bestowed on Aare Gani Adams because of his passionate commitment to the protection of the cultural and territorial integrity of Yoruba land.

This was just as a lawmaker in Osun State, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye described him as a great inspiration for Yoruba nation.

Oba Adeyemi made this disclosure at a thanksgiving to celebrate his 47th years on the throne at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Oyo.

He disclosed that out of 25 candidates who were short listed for the title, Gani Adams was found to have paid dearly and earnestly for the interest of Yoruba land

Adeyemi said: “The benchmark of selection was not hung at the sentinel of political engagement, solidity in terms of gold, wealth or fortune neither was it on the number of properties acquired on global pedestal but on agrarian and blind engagement of those who have abused and abusing, those who have infringed and infringing on the territorial and cultural territory of Yoruba.

“Whatever methods employed by him and his association, the fact still remains that there was a counter balance check valve which sent jitters down to the spines of the irrational irredentists, who hitherto thought that they can make mince meat of Yoruba land.”

The monarch, however, pointed out “Adams “has been poignantly consistent in fighting for the protection of Yoruba. He was for many times humiliated, disgraced, manacled and jailed. It is natural for you either to hate, love and dislike him. However ,the truth must be told that he was there when the Yoruba needed a person who is bold, strong and ready to lay his life for the defence of the heritage.”

He noted that “the role of an Aare Ona Kakanfo both in the peace and war period is not a deal for the lilly or jelly livered or for a spineless fellow ,it is the consignment of a man with a lion’s heart and an eagle spirit which we have found in Aare Gani Adams.”

Meanwhile, Chairman House Committee on Information and Strategy in the Osun State Assembly has expressed great confidence that Otunba Adams would be a great rallying point for the promotion of Yoruba culture and interest within and outside Nigeria.