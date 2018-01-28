Cocoa farmers allege abandonment by the FG, threaten protest

By Dayo Johnson Akure

COCOA farmers in the country have accused the Federal Ministry of Agriculture of abandoning them, threatening to protest to the seat of power in Abuja.

This was contained in a communique issue at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Council of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The communiqué, signed by the CFAN National President, Chief Raimi Adeniyi, said cocoa farmers had made several demands, especially in the area of procuring inputs, without their representatives being carried along.

Other signatories to the communique include CFAN National Secretary, Adeola Adegoke, and representatives of the 14 cocoa producing states in the country.

The farmers said the development negates the vision of President Buhari to develop the cocoa sector.

They condemned the process of procuring inputs which they alleged had resulted in the purchase of “fake and substandard inputs for cocoa” and thus ended being a waste to and the destruction of the cash crop trees.

“Almost a quarter of Nigeria cocoa plantation were destroyed by fire during the last year dry season without any support from the Federal Government despite our letter of complaint to the ministry.

“CFAN appeals to Mr President to intervene urgently to save our livelihood and cocoa future considering the diversification campaign of the present administration”.