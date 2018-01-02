Civil servants, commercial activities resume in Benue

Civil servants have resumed while commercial activities also bounced back in Makurdi after the Christmas and New Year break, newsmen report.

Newsmen who monitored activities in various locations in Makurdi Metropolis on Tuesday, reported that many civil servants were seen in their various offices while other private businesses had recommenced.

Newsmen also report that at the Judiciary Service Commission, Office of the Secretary to the State Government and that of Bureau of local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, a good number of workers were seen on duty.

Also at the federal and state secretariats, most offices were opened and civil servants were seen in their offices.

Speaking to newsmen at the State Secretariat, Mr Wangav Agev, a civil servant, expressed optimism for a better 2018.

Mrs Blessing Atom also said that Gov. Sam Ortom, in his New year speech, assured that nonpayment of salaries would be addressed had given them hope and determination to work.

“We pray that this year is going to be better; most markets, banks and department stores located around Old GRA, High Level, Wadata and Wurukum were also full of activities.

Fidelis Ejehi, a businessman, expressed the hope that 2018 would bring many better fortunes to Benue people, compared to 2017.

“When workers are paid their salaries, they spend it on goods and services while when they are not paid they buy on credit or borrow and most times the businessmen are at loss.

We pray for payment of salaries for better economic activities in the state.’’

NAN