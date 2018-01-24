Buhari’s Aide writes Obaseki, seeks role for Qatar-based Asemota, who returned N150m

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has sought a role for Qatar-based Nigerian, who hails from Edo State, Mr Michael Jonathan Asemota, in Nigeria’s quest for role models for Nigerian youths.

Dabiri-Erewa said that Mr Asemota, a businessman with the business name, Fidelity Contractor and General Services, based in Qatar, returned N150 million wrongfully posted into his account to the bank.

In a letter to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa said: “I write to bring to your attention, an uplifting report from one of your indigenes in Edo State but based in Qatar, Doha, Mr Michael Jonathan Asemota a.k.a. Teddy, for his sincerity and honesty by returning QR 1,502,000 equivalent of ($441,127.99 USD) and over N150 million, wrongfully posted into his account in Qatar.

“This singular act has given Nigeria and Nigerians a positive image in Qatar and indeed all over the world. Consequently, I am of the view that this success story of one of ours, Mr Michael Jonathan Asemota, could be used to positively impact the lives of many youths across the country,” she said.

The Presidential Aide explained in her letter that Asemota had opened an account with a cheque of QR150,200 with a Qatari commercial bank, where he is the sole signatory of the account.

Dabiri-Erewa told Governor Obaseki that Asemota received an alert from his bank showing that a QR1,502,000 had been credited into his account by mistake, instead of QR150,200. He went to see the manager to report the error of QR1,502,000 deposited into his account and after checking for confirmation, the manager of the bank gave Asemota a warm handshake in appreciation.

Asemota is an official of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation-Qatar (NIDO-Qatar) the umbrella body of Nigerians resident in the country.