Buhari’s administration working hard to end farmer/herdsmen clashes – Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja Tuesday, said that the frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen have caused serious damage in the country not only on security but also the psyche of the people affected.



But Osinbajo said that President Muhammadu Buhari was not relenting in his efforts to bring to an end the clashes especially in Adamawa State.

Speaking when he received a delegation led by the traditional rulers of Batta and Bachamma communities in Adamawa State, His Royal Majesty Hama Batta, Homun Alhamdu Teneke and His Royal Majesty Hama Bachamma, Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen, the Vice President said although the herdsmen-farmers’ clashes predated the present administration, there were indications that the Buhari presidency will end the clashes and the violence associated with it.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to resolve the herdsmen-farmers clashes in Adamawa State and return peace and order to the affected communities.”

According to him, “Much damage has been done, not just security-wise, but to the psyche of the people; due to the series of attacks, people are afraid. We are also looking at repairing the damage that has been done to the infrastructure of the communities and rehabilitate the people.”

It will be recalled that following his visit to affected communities in Adamawa State on the 5th of December, 2017, the Vice President had commenced a series of national consultations with all relevant groups designed to find a lasting solution to the farmers-herders conflict in parts of the country.