Buhari sympathises with victims of Kano fish market fire

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy with traders at Yankifi Market, Kano, who suffered losses following a fire incident at the market.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, said he was deeply touched by the disaster.

The Saturday night inferno at the fish market destroyed no fewer than 50 shops.

Buhari noted that the reported loss of a large number of shops and containers “is economically destabilizing for the victims.’’

According to him, the fire is an incalculable setback for the victims who have lost what they laboured for.

He said he shared in their pains with the greatest sense of empathy.

“Regardless of our social status, we are connected by our common humanity, and therefore, as a leader, I fully understand what this unfortunate incident meant for the lives of the victims and their families,” he said.

The president also sympathised with the entire people of Kano State over the fire, and prayed to almighty Allah to turn their losses into greater blessings.