Buhari condoles with family of Ex-Gov of Kastina

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the government and people of Niger State on the passing of former Governor of Katsina State, Col. John Yahaya Madaki, on Monday.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina

President Buhari extends condolences to professional colleagues, family and friends of the distinguished career soldier and sportsman, who retired after serving the country as a former military governor, Commanding Officer of the 123 Guards Battalion and Commandant of the Brigade of Guards.

The President extols Madaki’s courageous and meritorious service to the nation, which continued after his retirement from the army, taking up responsibilities as Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Special Adviser on Security to the FCT.

President Buhari believes Madaki’s contribution to the development of the nation will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.