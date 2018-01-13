El-Zakzaky speaks to press , says I thank you for all your prayers

The leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite Group, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has spoken to the press in a brief interaction this afternoon.

PRNigeria provides this transcript from one-minute, 20 second interaction with Sheikh ElZakzaky with journalists at a Safe Facility in Abuja. He walked towards the journalist in a white flowing gown with turban.

The journalists moved towards him. They were cracking jokes and continued thus:

Journalist: Good Afternoon sir?

Sheikh Zakzaky: How are you?

Journalist: Can we have a word with you?

Sheikh El-Zakzaky: If they agree and allow me (He says so jokingly)

Journalist: How are you feeling now?

Sheik El-Zakzaky: I am feel better the security (officers) have allowed me to see my doctor, my personal doctor. I thank God. I am improving

Journalist: Do you have anything to add.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky: I thank you for all your prayers

Journalist: Thank you sir

Sheikh ElZakzaky: Thanks (As he walked away)