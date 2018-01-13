El-Zakzaky speaks to press , says I thank you for all your prayers

The leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite Group, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has spoken to the press in a brief interaction this afternoon.
PRNigeria provides this transcript from one-minute, 20 second interaction with Sheikh ElZakzaky with journalists at a Safe Facility in Abuja. He walked towards the journalist in a white flowing gown with turban.
The journalists moved towards him. They were cracking jokes and continued thus:
Journalist: Good Afternoon sir?
Sheikh Zakzaky: How are you?
Journalist: Can we have a word with you?
Sheikh El-Zakzaky: If they agree and allow me (He says so jokingly)
Journalist: How are you feeling now?
Sheik El-Zakzaky: I am feel better the security (officers) have allowed me to see my doctor, my personal doctor. I thank God. I am improving
Journalist: Do you have anything to add.
Sheikh El-Zakzaky: I thank you for all your prayers
Journalist: Thank you sir
Sheikh ElZakzaky: Thanks (As he walked away)