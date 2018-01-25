Breaking: Private jet skids off jet runway

A Private Jet operated by Nest Oil on Thursday skidded off the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A statement by Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Abuja, said the incident forced the authority to close the runway for 30 minutes.

Yakubu told Newsmen that the airport emergency rescue team had successfully evacuated the aircraft, which lost its landing gear in the incident.

She said that no casualty was recorded in the incident, adding that the runway had already been cleared for flight operations to resume.

“The authority had earlier notified passengers and airport users that Abuja runway would be closed for the next 30 minutes to enable the Authority take safety precautions.

“A private jet being operated by Nest Oil has just skidded off the Abuja runway.

“The aircraft lost its landing gear in the process but all hands were on deck to put the situation under control and normalcy has been restored.

“FAAN is committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort,’’ she said.