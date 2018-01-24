Breaking: El-Rufai C’ttee to submits report on restructuring Thursday

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai Committee on True Federalism will on Thursday submit its report to the Chief John Odigie Oyegun-led National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress NWC, Vanguard ha‎s learned.

The report would thereafter be considered, debated and a position paper would then be drafted by the party which it would forward to both President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly for further actions.

Vanguard guarded from a competent source Wednesday night that “the committee has taken a definite position on the issue of restructuring as a whole and particularly as it relates to state police”.

The usually credible source however declined to give details of the report.

The APC had last year set up a 23-member committee to articulate its position on restructuring, with a charge to the team to engage in deep and wide consultations such that its final report will engender credibility and broad acceptance.

While Gov. El-Rufai served as Chairman, Sen. Olubunmi Adetunbi served as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Govs. Rauf Aregbesola, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu , Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Simon Lalong, Yahaya Bello and Mohammed Abubakar.

Also included were Mr Sullivan Chime, Alh. Kashim Ibrahim, Sen. Osita Izunaso , Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Sen. Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, Hajia Aisha Ismail and Ms. Sharon Ikeazor.

Others included Mrs. Rachael Akpabio, Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Hajiya Fati Bala, Jasper Azuatalem, Mrs. Rinsola Abiola and Dr. Stella Dorgu.

National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun who formally inaugurated the committee recalled “that reform of our political structure, which was described as ‘true federalism’ formed one of the core negotiating points by the Parties that merged to form the All Progressives Congress APC. This is why the constitution of our great Party and its manifesto dwelt extensively on the promise of ‘true federalism’. It is therefore incongruous that our party will renege on our solemn commitment to the institutionalization of true federalism in our national political life”.

“The APC Constitution and the Manifesto that was vigorously canvassed during the general elections and on which platform our great Party got elected has elaborately stated our position on these issues. The Party position has been eloquently restated in the terms of reference of this committee which you all already have. It is your duty, especially having regard to the emotive nature of the national discourse on “restructuring”, to distill from our Party Constitution and Manifesto, vis-a-vis the various ideas canvassed in the different constitutional conference reports and the ongoing public debate, the aggregation of the views of our people for a consensus arrangement that is sustainable and conducive to the prosperity and peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians”, he added.