Blue chip stocks halt winning streak on stock market

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Losses sustained by some of the highly capitalised stocks (blue chips) yesterday halted the uptrend on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, with investors losing N3 billion at the end of the day’s trading.

Though the gainers outweighed the losers during the day, (37 gainers to 11 losers) but losses in stocks like Dangote Cement Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Mobil Oil Nigerian Plc and Cadbury Nigeria Plc reversed the trend in favour of the bears.

Dangote Cement Plc, the most highly capitalised stock in the market, went down by 3.04 percent. NB, another big cap stock, depreciated by 0.04 percent, Unilever lost 0.87 percent, while Mobil and Cadbury Nig. Plc were down 4.17 percent and 9.15 percent respectively.

Consequently, the equities market capitalisation declined by N3 billion to close the day N13.59 trillion from N13.62 trillion, representing 0.2 percent decline.

Similarly, the All Share Index, ASI, nose-dived by 0.2 percent to close at 38,187.28 points from 38,264.79 at the beginning of the year.

However, analysis of the sectorial performance showed that with the exception of the oil and gas sector, which recorded negative return of 1.4 percent on the back of losses in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, all the sectorial indices ended in positive.