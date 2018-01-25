Benin Industrial Park: Chinese firm meets Obaseki, seeks slots in park

Barely a day after Chinese engineering firm, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Ltd arrived Benin City, to commence preliminary work on the Gelegele Seaport Project, another Chinese company, Tianjin -Yuyung Construction Engineering Company Ltd, has indicated interest to partner the state government on the development of the Benin Industrial Park (BIP).

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who received the team at the Government House, Benin City, said the final drawing for the park would be completed by the consulting engineers before the end of February.

The governor advised the company to visit the Chinese companies in the state, who had indicated interest to relocate to the park when completed.

“About 2000 Chinese companies are looking for new locations; we are looking at interacting with the companies before the park will be completed,” the governor said.

Managing Director, Tianjin-Yuyung Construction Engineering Company Ltd, Mr. Wen Yujin, said the visit was a follow up to Governor Obaseki’s business visit to the company in China about three weeks ago.

Mr. Yujin said the visit to the Edo State Government was to negotiate areas of partnership in the development of the Benin Industrial Park located in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The visit swells the ranks of investors trouping into Edo State for the many investment opportunities offered by the state government. The first visitors this week was the Chinese Harbour Engineering Company, which arrived the state to begin preliminary work on the Gelegele Seaport project.

Mr Yujin added that the company intends to get more details about the industrial park and solicit areas of partnership in its development.

“We are in the state as a follow up to the working cooperation the company entered into with the Edo State government and we intend to send a delegation to the State after we have done our preliminary work,” he said.

He disclosed that the company was currently working in several states in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ekiti, Niger, adding that they are working on a power production plant using coal in Ebonyi state.