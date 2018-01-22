Bayelsa govt to shut 250 private schools

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—ABOUT 250 private schools in Bayelsa State are to be shut for failing to meet required standards.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, who disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, said some of the schools operate in one bedroom apartment which is not conducive for learning.

He said though some of the schools have certificate of registration, they will be deregistered for failing to take advantage of the period of grace accorded them to rectify their deficiencies.

Describing the conditions at some of the schools as “fraud and unacceptable” to the government, he said out of the 500 private schools in the state, more than half of them would be shut for failing to meet set standard.

His words, “We have proliferation of private schools in this state. We have gone round, investigated and compiled the schools that are not qualified to operate in this state. We don’t want our people to be victims. These schools will be denied accreditation to write junior WAEC or any other national exams.”