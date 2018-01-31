Bauchi Assembly screens commissioner-nominees

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi State House of Assembly, yesterday, began screening of 19 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

Majority Leader of the Assembly, Tijani Aliyu, representing Azare/Madangala constituency, who read the letter containing the names of the nominees, said the governor’s action was in line with Section 192 Sub-Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The nominees are Rukaiya Kaiwa, Haruna Mohammed, Magaji Danbam, Rifkatu Danna, Umar Sade, Abubakar Gazali, Babangida Giyade, Umar Mohammed and Mohammed Bashir.

Others are Ibrahim Sale, Mohammed Abubakar, Yakubu Kirfi, Garba Akuyum, Danwanka Abdullahi, Ado Haskazikau, Dr. Zuwaira Ibrahim, Musa Baima and Ibrahim Suleiman.

The Director of Information of the House, Lamaran Chinade, said the screening of the nominees will be done in two batches.