Basketball: Diogu joins Chinese club

National senior men’s basketball, D’Tigers’ Captain Ikechukwu Diogu on Tuesday agreed to a contact with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to reports.

A lottery pick by the Warriors in 2005, the 34-year-old Diogu hasn’t made an NBA appearance since 2011-12. It appears safe to say that he will play overseas for the remainder of his career

Sichuan Blue Whales are currently languishing in the 20th position in the Chinese Basketball League having won only three games and lost 19 so far.

Diogu who previously featured for CBA Xinjiang, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Tong Xi, in the same quarter Xi, averaged 25 points and 11.1 rebounds last season playing for Jiangsu Monkey King.

He could make his debut for Sichuan Blue Whales against Shanghai Dongfang in Friday’s clash in the Chinese Basketball League.

Diogu won the Most Valuable Player Award at the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket in Rades, Tunisia, recording a tournament-high of 22 points per game, and averaged 8.7 rebounds per game.

The former CBA Xinjiang top man is expected to lead Nigeria’s D’Tigers to next month’s FIBA African Qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Senegal