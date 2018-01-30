Assembly rejects establishment of cattle colony in Anambra

AWKA—THE Anambra State House of Assembly has resolved to reject the establishment of cattle colony in Anambra State.

The policy, an initiative of the Federal Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh was aimed at establishing the colonies in all states of the federation.

The member representing Njikoka 1 constituency, Mr Timothy Ifediorama said incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers could not be curbed through establishment of cattle colonies.

Ifediorama explained that the policy would indicate transfer of ownership of such lands to cattle herders, rendering same sovereignty within the exclusive control of herdsmen.

The lawmaker noted that rearing of cattle remained a private venture and not a federal or state government enterprise.

“Such private venture does not fall within the purview of ‘overriding public interest’ as envisaged by the Land Use Act of 2004, section 28.

“The implementation of this policy is not only unlawful but will also lead to several agitations by other private investors for allocation of lands, leading to total breakdown of law and order,” Ifedioranma noted.

Arguing in support of the motion, the member representing Anambra West Constituency, Mr Victor Okoye emphasised, “we are in the era of mechanised agriculture and as such, the FG should rather propose ranching.”