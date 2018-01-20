Our anniversary celebration will be low key- Kogi Govt

Kogi State Government has said the second year anniversary celebration of the present administration in the state shall be low key.

Speaking to journalists in Lokoja , Saturday, the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo said despite the various achievements of the administration, the economic reality and the competing demands for the scarce resources will not allow for a “jamboree celebration”.

“As a Government that is responsible and conscious of the current economic realities in the state, we have decided to mark the second anniversary of the present administration in a low-key.

“We still have a long way to go. But judging by the meager resources available, government has achieved a lot in the areas of healthcare delivery, water provision , agricultural revolution, food security and security of lives and property in the state.

“The two years have witnessed amazing achievements in the area of repositioning the Civil Service in the State. As challenging and rigorous as the exercise was, it has helped to deepen discipline and efficiency in the service. It has sparked an unprecedented attitudinal re-engineering among the workforce”.

Fanwo said within two years, the administration has repositioned the revenue generation administration in the state and completed a magnificent edifice with state-of-the-art facilities to make revenue collection “smarter, better and easier”.

He said the Kogi Geographic Information System has placed Kogi on a high pedestal among the comity of states that have launched such “world best practice in GIS”.

“Today, we are celebrating a peaceful and secured state. Today, we are celebrating a united and poised state. We are poised for greatness and we shall continue to work with the Kogi people to achieve that.

“We thank the people of the state for their amazing support, even in the face of the pains faced in the course of repositioning our state. The next two years shall see us use the blocks we have moulded in the past two years to construct a greater and more prosperous Kogi State”.

He said the anniversary will witness several events such as the unveiling of the Compendium of Achievements by the administration; Cultural Carnival; Stakeholders Forum to render stewardship; thanksgiving services in churches and mosques; among others.