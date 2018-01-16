By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—JUSTICE Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday froze an account of a Lagos-based lawyer, Laitan Fawehinmi, over alleged N40 million fraud.

Justice Buba, ordered the freezing of the lawyer’s account number 0001172227 domiciled with Standard Chartered Bank, while granting an ex-parte application marked FHC/L/CS/1920/17, filed against the lawyer by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC lawyer, Mr. Murtala Usman, had asked the court for an order empowering its executive chairman or any of its officers to instruct the Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank, to freeze the lawyer’s account pending the conclusion of investigations on the alleged fraud.

EFCC in an affidavit in support of the originating summons, deposed to by Abdulrahman Ajigbotosho, an investigator with the commission stated that his team, Land Property Fraud Unit had received a petition dated October 18, 2017 from Emollient Law Practice on behalf of K-Solaring Investment Limited against the defendant.

He averred in the petition that the lawyer allegedly obtained the sum of N40 million from K-Solaring Investment Limited, under the pretence of having authority and mandate to sell a plot of land, lying and situated at Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

conclusion of the investigation by his Commission on the allegation.

However Justice Buba, after listening to the submission of the EFCC lawyer, Murtala Usman, ordered the Managing Director of Standard Cha