Alao-Akala, Mimiko, Afenifere task Adams on continuous patriotism

Ex- Govs Adebayo Alao-Akala, Olusegun Mimiko, Sen. Munsurat Sunmonu (APC-Oyo Central) and Afenifere Socio-Cultural Group have charged Chief Gani Adams, the new Aare Ona Kakanfo on continuous patriotism.

They gave the charge in separate interviews with newsmen in Oyo on Saturday, at the installation of Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

Newsmen recall that Adams was installed as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, 19 years after the demise of the 14th Aare Ona Kakanfo, Chief MKO Abiola.

Alao-Akala said that Adams has been performing the role of Aare Ona Kakanfo before his installation as the 15th Aara Ona Kakanfo, adding the Alaafin has made the right choice.

He described him as a tested, trusted and worthy warrior, who have always distinguished himself as a worthy Yoruba son.

The former governor urged him to continue with his Omoluabi character, which has been a source of courage to the people.

Mimiko told newsmen that Adams has always displayed quintessential patriotism, which distinguished him from the pack.

He said that the new Aare Ona Kakanfo was a right choice at the right time, saying he was a worthy son of the Yoruba race and Nigeria.

Mimiko urged him not to relent in his commitment to national growth and security, which he has always shown much commitment in the past.

In her remarks, Summonu congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on the choice of Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo, saying he has made a right choice at the right time.

She expressed optimism that Adams would no doubt use his position to support federal government’s efforts at enthronement of national peace and unity.

Meanwhile, Afenifere Socio-Cultural Group has lauded the choice of Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land by the Alaafin of Oyo.

Mr Yinka Odumakin, the Spokesperson of the group told newsmen that the choice of Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo was deserving.

He said that Adams has been a quintessential leader, who displayed high level commitment to the promotion and protection of Yoruba cultural heritage.

“We congratulate him on the new appointment. We have no doubt in his ability to promote and protect the Yoruba Cultural heritage, which he has always upheld.

“We assure him of our unflinching support in the new role and hope his reign will bring national peace to the Yoruba race as well as Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Kayode Ajulo a former Secretary of the Labour Party lauded the Alaafin on the choice of Adams, saying he was a worthy Ambassador of the Yoruba nation and Nigeria.

Ajulo urged Adams not to relent in his commitment to the promotion of Yoruba culture and Yoruba race from invasion or extinction.

Newsmen report that the event held at the Durbar Stadium in Oyo was attended by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, prominent Yoruba traditional rulers, eminent Nigerians across political divides, Yoruba Socio-cultural groups and hosts of well wishers.

