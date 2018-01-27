U.I, OOU to celebrate Falola at 65

Activities are in top gear to celebrate, a distinguished Prof Toyin Falola of the University of Texas at Austin by University of Ibadan, Oyo State and Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

An international conference would take place at the University of Ibadan from Monday, January 29 to Tuesday, January 30, 2018 with the theme, “African Knowledges and Alternative Futures”, while OOU will award him a honorary doctorate on Wednesday, January 31.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Governor of Oyo State, Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to mention a few are some of the eminent personalities that would attend the Toyin Falola@65 conference.

Professor Oloruntoyin Omoyeni Falola, who turned 65 on the 1st of January 2018, is the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities and Distinguished Teaching Professor at the University of Texas at Austin, USA.

Chairman of the conference is, Pro-chancellor, Lead City University, Prof. Jide Owoeye.

In a statement signed by Dean of the Faculty of Arts, U.I, Professor Ademola O. Dasylva, he said Falola has made unparalleled contributions to knowledge production in Africa.

“Two keynote addresses will be delivered by Professor Gloria Emeagwali, Professor of History and African Studies, Central Connecticut State University, USA, and Professor Chris BN Ogbogbo, President of the Historical Society of Nigeria. The conference will be declared open on the first day by the Alaafin of Oyo” he said.

The occasion would also include the public presentation of Professor Toyin Falola’s latest 1,044 page book, The Toyin Falola Reader, published by Pan African University Press, USA, and donated free by the author to conference participants.

In a letter to Falola, Vice-Chancellor, OOU, Professor Ganiyu Olatunji Olatunde said; “Your profundity in academics is rare and valuable. We at Olabisi Onabanjo University are very proud of your outstanding achievements which have endeared you to people.”

According to the university Senate and Council, the award is in recognition of his contributions to scholarship, his globally preeminent stature, his unparalleled mentoring of thousands of scholars, and his generosity. In arriving at the decision, the University noted that they recognize his “indelible contributions to the international study of Africa, teaching excellence and valuable writings on the transformation of Nigeria.”