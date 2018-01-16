Akpabio/Emmanuel face-off: A-Ibom South leaders call for caution

By Chioma Onuegbu

Eket—LEADERS of Akwa Ibom South have called for an end to comments on the statement by Senator Godswill Akpabio that his senatorial district, Ikot Ekpene, had been marginalised by his successor, Governor Udom Emmanuel.

A statement by their Chairman, Chief Nduese Essien, yesterday, said the leaders met on Sunday in Eket under the auspices of Eket Senatorial District Leaders Forum, ESDLF, adding: “Having noted the concerns raised in different quarters, we believe that except caution is applied and calm restored, we may end up collapsing all the gains we collectively built as a state in the last couple of years.

“Suffice it to say that in a democracy, everyone’s view is required to oil the engines of progress. We are of the belief that we should be circumspect in our utterances and decisions to avoid undesirable consequences.

“We have noticed that our two statesmen, Senator Akpabio and Governor Emmanuel, are relating well as partners in the state project, with the former governor making it clear that he had not been well informed of the developments in his district.

“Senator Akpabio was quoted as saying in the meeting with the governor, that if he had been so informed, he would not have made his earlier comments. That, to us, would have brought an end to the issue, but unfortunately, some persons still went ahead to apportion blames and ignite tension.”

The leaders appealed for an end to open confrontations and media altercations which could only bring joy and gratifications to enemies who do not wish the state well.

“We cannot forget in a hurry, that it took the collective support of our elders, stakeholders and people from Uyo and Ikot Ekpene senatorial districts to ensure the emergence of our son, Mr Emmanuel as governor in 2015,” the leaders added.