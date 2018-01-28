Akoko cut off from the rest of Ondo by bad roads, Reps aspirant laments

Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, an aspirant for the Federal House of Representative in Akoko constituency, has lamented the deplorable state of roads in the Akoko region of Ondo State.

The Oke Agbe-Akoko born management consultant said the area had literally been cut off from the rest of the state as a result of terrible roads. He also lamented the insecurity in Akoko, saying kidnapping had become very rampant.

BTO, as he is popularly called, also bore his mind lack on the poor electricity supply to the area, particularly in the last one year. Tunji-Ojo called the attention of the state and federal governments to the dilapidated infrastructure in Akoko.

Stating his reason for venturing into partisan politics despite his success in his career and business, he expressed his desire to turn things around for his people.

The aspirant also cited his poor background, many struggles in life and the economically unbearable paths he had passed through in life before attaining his current status as motivating him to join politics.

According to him, his agenda revolves around “three Rs: Restoration, Revitalization and Re-engineering of social minds”.

He criticised the current member representing his constituency in the House of Representatives for lacking the ability to lobby his colleagues and governments to get attention to the deplorable state of Akoko roads.