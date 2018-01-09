Ahead 2018 C/wealth Games: Boxing Federation to decamp 16 boxers

•As first phase ends Jan. 16

The Nigeria Amateur Boxing Federation (NABF) national coach, Anthony Konyegwachie said yesterday that 16 of the 32 boxers camping in Lagos ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games would be decamped soon.

Konyegwachie said in Abuja that Jan.16 would mark the end of the one-month first phase of camping for the boxers.

He said the 32 boxers in camp were 16 male and 16 female, and the 16 boxers who would move to the next phase would be eight male and eight female.

“We have been in camp since Dec. 16 and will end the first phase of camping on Jan. 16. The second phase will begin immediately on Jan. 17.

“The boxers are undergoing trials and screening for us to, based on merit, get the final eight in the male and female categories who will represent Nigeria at the Games,” the former boxing champion said.

Konyegwachie disclosed he has discovered from the new boxers in camp those that needed to be exposed further. “Majority of the boxers are new and needs exposure. If possible, we will have a training tour that will help expose the boxers more to what will be obtainable at the Games,” he added. The Games is billed for Gold Coast in Australia from April 4 to April 15.