Agriculture is our ‘crude oil’ in Kogi, we’ll utilize it – Bello

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state said he’s yet to arrived at the set goals in agriculture, stressing that his target is to make Kogi the food destination of Nigeria.



The Governor said Omi Dam; which has just being utilized to support the farming of Kogi Rice, is just one of the several marked out dams in the state which Government intends to use to promote agriculture.

“Agriculture is our strength in Kogi State. It is our own crude oil and we hope to make the best of it.

“Government recently took delivery of agricultural machines to ease the process of food production and make agriculture convenient and enticing to our youth population.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is working hard to consolidate our gains in the sector and to open new vistas of opportunities as we hope to ensure food Security, create employment and become a big food exporter.

“Today, we are the leading Cashew producer in the country. We are one of the top Cassava producers. Our rice has hit the market and has become the main choice across the nation. These are great achievements and we won’t rest on our oars until we become the biggest food producing state.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture recently commended our efforts in agriculture. With the deserved Federal Government commendation, we now have the impetus for more achievements”, Bello stated yesterday through his Director General Media and Publicity.

He also said the Cattle Colonies proposed by the Federal Government will be accepted by other states the moment the pilot scheme succeeds in Kogi State.

This is coming just as a Public Policy Analyst, Okechukwu Andy hailed the Governor for what he has done at Omi Dam, said Bello is laying a solid foundation for the development of the state, “It is high time the civil service was decongested to enable people create real wealth through agriculture.

“Nobody has ever been wealthy working for others. I only urged the state to provide a platform for idle civil servants to go into agriculture and create jobs and wealth.

“With what I saw at Omi Dam, the agricultural future of the nation is here. I was at the Omi Dam to see what is happening there. The possibilities are endless. I also saw the Rice Mills at the place. It shows the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello is visionary and ready to take the state to a new height.

“I will urge the government to ease out many able-bodied men and women from the civil service and give them a lot of resources to invest in agriculture. With that, the people will be wealthy, more food will be produced and the wage bill will be drastically reduced to create room for infrastructural development”.

