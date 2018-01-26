Agency reunites 4-year-old kidnap boy with parents

The Child Rights Protection Agency in Niger State on Friday reunited a 4-year-old boy kidnapped in Suleja and taken to Imo state with his parents.

Mrs Mairam Kolo, the Director- General of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

She said the boy was rescued from his abductor by the police command in Imo.

She said the suspect, a female, lured the victim under the pretence of sending him on an errand and allegedly kidnapped him.

According to her, the boy has lived with her for 55 days.

Kolo said the suspect during investigation alleged that the victim was her brother’s son.

She said the suspect was still under the custody of the police in Imo, adding that the Inspector General of Police had directed the transfer of the matter to Abuja.

She said the agency would follow up the matter to ensure that the suspect was prosecuted to serve as deterrence to others.

“The suspect will be repatriated from Imo and we have appealed to the IGP for the suspect to be transferred to Minna for trial.

“The boy will be taken for medical examination to know his health status’’, she said.

Earlier, Alhaji Umaru Miginyawa, father of the boy told newsmen that the victim got missing on Nov. 11, 2017 and the matter was reported to the police in Suleja.

“My son went missing for 55 days before a good samaritan saw him in Mgbidi Community in Imo state and noticed that the boy was not from the community.

“This Good Samaritan is a food vendor in the community and also from the north, every time the boy sees her he will run to her and speak Hausa to her.

“It was then that the food vendor suspected that the woman was either a mother of the boy or related to him.

“ She then reported the matter to the Hausa Leader in the community who then reported the matter to the police,’’ he said.

Mijinyawa said that police personnel were deployed to the suspect house and the boy was rescued.

He said the picture of the boy was posted on social media with a phone number, adding that he (Mijinyawa) called the number and was told to come to Mgbidi Community to identify his son.

He commended the police for rescuing the boy from the hand of his abductor and urged the authority to ensure justice in the case.

NAN