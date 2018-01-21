Adeyanju drags Buhari to court, seeks sack of new NIA DG

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – Civil Rights Activist, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, has dragged ‎President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.



The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the new NIA DG, Abubakar, were equally cited as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/56/2018.

The plaintiff who is the coordinator of a civil rights movement under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians, is praying the court to remove Abubakar as the DG of NIA.

Adeyanju is asking the court to determine whether by the provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the first defendant, Buhari, can appoint the second defendant who is from Katsina state as the DG of the NIA, when the Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura, is also from Katsina state.

The plaintiff also wants the court to determine whether by provisions of Section 2(3) of the National Security Agencies Act, the second defendant, is a fit and proper person to be appointed as DG of NIA.

Comsequently, Adeyanju urged the court to declare ‎that by the provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the 1st defendant cannot appoint 2nd defendant who is from Katsina State, as DG of the NIA when DG of DSS, Lawal Daura, is also from Katsina state.

He equally wants the court to declare that by the provisions of Section 2(3) of the National Security Agencies Act, the 2nd defendant is not a fit and proper person to be appointed as DG of the NIA.

Besides, the plaintiff applied for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant, whether by himself, his officers, agents, servants, privies or otherwise howsoever from further appointing the 2nd defendant as DG of the NIA.

Meantime, the matter is yet to be assigned to any judge for hearing.