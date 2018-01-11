Aare Ona Kakanfo: Gani Adams goes into seclusion

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—AS preparations for the installation of Gani Adams as 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land gather momentum, Adams has said he is ready to perform all the necessary traditional rites before his installation on Saturday.

He said this while speaking with newsmen in Oyo town before going into seclusion for the mandatory traditional rites.

Adams arrived the residence of the Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the installation ceremony, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu (retd), at about 5p.m, for about five minutes before going into seclusion.

As reliably gathered, he is not expected to see the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi face to face as soon as he goes into seclusion until the installation day.

Adams said: “In a normal circumstance like this, one has to prepare his mind. The traditional rites have to be properly done, because it is not good enough if they are not properly done.”

According to him, the title of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland is like a kingship title that requires strict observance of traditional rites by holders of the title.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo – designate, however, maintained that traditional rites may not be all about sacrifice.

According to him, seclusion involves impartation of knowledge and teaching of historical events that will make holder of the traditional title to function effectively.

Bishop Ladigbolu informed newsmen that the traditional rites were essential adding that without them, the process of installing an Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland will not be completed.