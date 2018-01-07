7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Honduras

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked an island archipelago 150 kilometres off the coast of Honduras late Tuesday, setting off regional tsunami advisories which were later cancelled.

The quake’s epicentre was 44 kilometres east of Honduras’ sparsely inhabited Swan Islands at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to reviewed results published by the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the news report, tremors were felt in a number of places around the country after the quake hit at 8.51 pm (0251 GMT Wednesday), but there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Guatemala, Costa Rica and El Salvador, as well as the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez urged citizens to “stay calm, report emergencies and follow the instructions of authorities.

Meanwhile, the country’s emergency services placed three of the country’s departments on a 12-hour tsunami alert: Gracias a Dios, Colon Atlantida and Islas de la Bahia.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also issued an advisory for a number of countries in the Caribbean but they later recalled all warnings, saying that the threat had passed.

Report says the region near Honduras is regularly hit by powerful earthquakes.

In 2017, two strong quakes struck Mexico, collapsing buildings and causing hundreds of fatalities.

In 2010, Haiti was hit by a devastating 7.0-magnitude quake, leading to over 200,000 deaths.

