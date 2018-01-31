64 villagers drag Buhari, others to court over military invasion

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Sixty-four villagers in Niger State have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and seven others to court over invasion of their villages in 2016 during which no fewer than 13 persons were killed, with several others injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

Those joined in the suit are Attorney-General of the Federation, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, General Officer Commanding 1 Division of Nigerian Army and Brigade Commander 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna.

Five villages in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State were invaded midnight by a joint military squad and the invasion left scores dead.

The villagers in the suit filed before the High Court in Minna, Monday, sued for the enforcement of their fundamental rights, demanding N1.19 billion in damages and compensation from the Federal Government and the military over summary execution of 13 sons, illegal detention and torture of 54 others.

The bloody incident occurred on August 4, 2016.

The applicants are praying the court to direct the respondents to pay N50 million per each son killed, amounting to N650 million as compensation for the lives taken during the bloody attack.

Similarly, 54 other victims from the 11th to the 64th applicants in the suit, are also demanding an order of the court directing the respondents to pay N5 million each as compensation for the torture, inhuman and degrading treatment they received in the hands of the military officers and another N5 million as compensation for their unlawful detention in military barracks, Minna.

The applicants also sought the declaration of the court, including condemning the killings of the sons and children of the 1st to 10th applicants without lawful order of a competent court by the officers and agents of the respondents on the 4th of August 2016 as unlawful and a violation of the applicants sons’ right to life as guaranteed.

Counsel to the applicants, Benjamin Attah, Isah Panti and Mohammed El-Surur Abubakar, had brought the issues before the court for determination.

Hearing in the suit is to commence February 20.