42 ships laden with petroleum products, food items to arrive Lagos ports

On 1:56 pm

Forty two ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from Jan. 5 to Jan. 30.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

NPA said that the ships contained buck wheat, frozen fish, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, bulk sugar, diesel, petrol and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk  fertiliser, containers, aviation fuel and petrol.

