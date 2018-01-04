4 soldiers killed, 9 others wounded in battle with Boko Haram

…Troops kill 107 terrorists

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – FOUR troops of Operation Lafiya Dole died while nine others were critically wounded during a fierce encounter between the troops and Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.



The development occurred last Monday, when the troops went to clear Boko Haram terrorists in Metele village, Tumbun Gini and Tumbun Ndjamena.

During the clearance operations, Boko Haram terrorists abandoned the area in disarray leaving behind livestock, large quantity of foodstuff, motorcycles and donkeys, “the Army claimed.

The troops, according to a statement by the Nigerian Army, specifically died when a Boko Haram vehicle laden with Improvised Explosive Devices rammed into an MRAP vehicle which exploded killing three soldiers, a Civilian JTF and wounded the other soldiers.

The statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said the bodies of the gallant and wounded heroes have been evacuated to 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Monguno.

Although the troops have been making tremendous progress in the ongoing Operation Deep Punch II, the death of the troops was a major setback to its ongoing efforts at completely decimating the terrorists.

“So far, the troops have neutralized over 50 Boko Haram terrorists, destroyed and captured high calibre arms and ammunition, especially in the Lake Chad general area,”The statement. .

It added:” In Metele however, the terrorists attempted to attack troops in harbour, but this was stiffly resisted with heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists.

“Troops neutralized over 57 of them, destroyed gun trucks and other equipment. The gallant troops also discovered terrorists’ logistics base at Tumbu Ndjamena which held stocks of fish, foodstuffs, fuel and motorcycles. All these items were promptly destroyed.”

It said the troops captured one anti-aircraft gun, 116 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition with metal links, 4 Ak-47 rifles, 57 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition (Special), two light machine guns, two rocket propelled grenade, 7 (RPG 7) tubes, with one RPG Bomb and two already primed 36 Hand grenades.

“Other recovered items include one small solar panel with a Gionee mobile phone, one Holy Qur’an, 6 Hadith Books, as well as 5 gun trucks (which were destroyed),”it added.