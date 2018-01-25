25 people contested for Aare Ona Kakanfo title — Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, Dr Gani Adams has disclosed how a Senior Pastor of the Celestial Church of Christ predicted his emergence as the 15th Aare Ona kakanfo and how he defeated 25 influential Yoruba people for the position.

Adams, who said this yesterday at a special thanksgiving service to mark his installation, also said 25 people jostled for the exalted position.

He also used the occasion, which took place at the Genesis Parish of the Celestial Church, Alakuko to reiterate his commitment to the development of Yoruba cultural values and identity.

Adams, who said he was the least wealthy of the contestants, described his emergence as “an imposition on all of them by the Almighty God.”

Adams said: “Pastor Israel Ogundipe predicted my emergence as the Aare Ona Kakanfo. That is one of the reasons I respect him as a man of God.

“He was at my former office at Palm groove and he made three predictions which all came to pass in less than two weeks.

“I saw humility and the holiness of God in him. He is one of the few pastors that I respect. When we started jostling for the post, I told him to pray along with me and promised him that I would do my thanksgiving in his church if the Lord answered my prayers.”

According him, “25 of us contested for the position and I was the least wealthy among them. The Lord imposed me on all of them.”

He also promised to always use his position as the Aare Ona Kakanfo to promote religious harmony among the people of the Yoruba race.