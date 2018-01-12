2019 poll: APGA chieftain tackles Oyegun

THE National Co-ordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, has dismissed the plan by All Progressives Congress, APC, to win in the Southeast in the 2019 saying it is impossible.

He was reacting to Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, APC National Chairman’s remarks comment that APC must win South East in 2019.

It was also reported that the APC National Chairman set up a committee headed by Chief Niyi Adebayo for that purpose and also mandated the committee to ascertain the reason why APC lost Anambra governorship election to APGA.

According to him, the APC lost the election to a truly working Governor Obiano that used his first term mandate to justify the confidence that was earlier reposed in him by Anambra electorates.

He further said that Anambra electorates voted for Governor Obiano because they know that with him at the helm of affairs, their future is secured.

Narrating how APGA faithful rejected the attempt by APC agents to compromise them with money for the purpose of rigging the election in favour of their candidate, he said a petty trader who incidentally was one of the APGA polling agent at Woliwo Onitsha rejected N150, 000 bribe offer from APC agent for the manipulation of her unit result in favour of APC.

Obigwe also said that the same thing happened at Otuocha Ward 2 collation centre where APGA Collation agent for that ward gallantry resisted APC thugs attempt to manipulate the collated result for that Ward untill security agents arrived the collation centre venue and restored normalcy.