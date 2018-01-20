2019: Groups calls on Gov. Shettima to contest Borno Central Senatorial seat

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A political group known as Kashim Shettima (KSM) Stalwarts has added its voice to Borno Unity Forum (BUF) calling on Governor Kashim Shettima to contest and occupy the Borno Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Recalled last Tuesday, Chairman of BUF with over 500 membership drawn from amalgamation of businessmen, youths, clubs and associates loyal to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC stormed Government House in Maiduguri, the state capital and addressed the governor that they were at his office to pressurise him contest for senatorship after successfully completed his second tenure next year.

Unfortunately, the governor who said he was impressed with the call had earlier made it public last year that he will not vie for any position in 2019 after the expiration of his second tenure, but Alhaji Mamman Idris who spoke on behalf of BUF Chairman and other members of the delegation sighted the good leadership qualities of governor Shettima which has impacted positively in the area of healthcare, agricultural and infrastructural development, poverty alleviation, security and unity witnessed in the state during the first and second tenure of Shettima as governor of Borno state.