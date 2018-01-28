2019: Be architects of your future, group urges youths

By Clifford Ndujihe

A SOCIO-political advocacy group, Part-finders Nigeria Initiative, PNI, has called on Nigerians, especially youths to become the architects of their future by showing more interests in the country’s political development and participate actively in the political leadership selection process.



In a statement by its Executive Director, Chief SBN Nwokolo, after a meeting to review recent developments in the polity, the group noted that ” sitting on the fence when things are going wrong in the nation amounts to a tacit endorsement of bad leadership and continuous rape and underdevelopment of the nation.”

Nwokolo said: “Nigeria belongs to all her citizens. The right of citizens to participate in the governance process or selection of those that should genuinely represent their interests in leadership positions in a democratic government at all levels is guaranteed by the constitution. Standing aloof or grumbling in one’s private space o on the social media about the ills of successive governments without taking any legitimate and realistic steps at reordering the patterns of events that are contrary to the will of the people makes one complicit in the continuing failure of leadership in our land.

”It is imperative to note that your singular vote can make a difference in the choice of who represents you as a councilor, local government chairman, at the House of Assembly, National Assembly, governor or at the highest level, the presidency. But without a valid voter’s card, automatically you make yourself irrelevant in performing this very important constitutionally given right.”

The PNI, whose objective is advocacy for transparent, purposeful leadership, ethical reorientation, peace and uplifting of humanity, therefore, called on all Nigerians of voting age, who had not yet registered as voters to take “the important step of making themselves eligible for voting in the coming elections by taking advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, voters registration exercise, as our vote is not only our power but our life, in a way.”