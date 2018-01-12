2019: APC Youth Vigilante tasks party leaders on resource control

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, APCYV, has urged the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, to inculcate resource control into the party’s presidential campaigns, saying it will help the party capture the states in the South-South.

It urged the party leaders in the South- South to rally round the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, former governor Adams Oshiomhole and Chief Great Ogboru, to achieve total victory for the party in 2019.

In statement by Mr Emmanuel Oronsaye, Director, Organisation and Strategy, APCYV said: “We have watched with attention the astute loyalty of the former governor of Rivers State to the development of Nigeria through the Buhari Presidency. This attribute is deserving of commendation judging from the various mischief makers that have worked to derail his loyalty to our great party, the APC.

“As we set up mechanism for the 2019 Presidential election, APC will capture all Niger Delta states, if resource control agitation is keyed into our party’s presidential campaign machinery.”